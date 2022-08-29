COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are invited to Colleton County’s National Night Out happening in October.

National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships.

Colleton County’s National Night out is scheduled for October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on S Memorial Avenue.

The following agencies will take part:

Walterboro Police Department

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

Walterboro Fire Department

The event will make its return to the Colleton County community after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

National Night Out has been celebrated in 16,000 communities nationwide, according to National Night Out.

Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, and Georgetown each hosted their own National Night Out Events in August.