COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a man received “multiple traumatic injuries” following a crash in Colleton County on Monday.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a Ford pickup truck was traveling north on I-95 when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck several trees in the median.

Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

The crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on I-95 near the 55-mile marker.

CCFR says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and received multiple traumatic injuries.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated the man while he was stuck in the wreck.

Crews then extracted the man from the wreckage and transported him to Trident Medical Center

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.