YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers say one person is dead and a driver is injured after a crash Saturday afternoon on Jonesville Avenue in Yemassee.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a 2012 Ford sedan was traveling west on Jonesville Avenue when the driver veered off the road, struck a ditch, and a fence, then overturned.

The crash happened at 5:28 p.m. near Contellation Drive.

Troopers say there were two passengers in the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Trident Medical Center. One passenger sustained deadly injuries.

SCHP is investigating the crash.