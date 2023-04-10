COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Sunday afternoon crash along I-95 left one person dead and another injured.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2015 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on the interstate when the crash happened around 3:00 p.m.

Trooper Bolt said the truck ran off the left side of the road near mile marker 42 – about 10 miles south of Walterboro – and struck a tree.

The 56-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries. A passenger was killed in the crash.

The collision is under investigation.