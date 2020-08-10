1 dead after fatal car crash in Colleton County Sunday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one dead after fatal crash in Colleton County at 9:15 p.m. Sunday night.

The crash occurred on the intersection of Ruffin Rd. and Jones Swamp Rd.

According to authorities, a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling north on Jones Swamp Rd. and did not yield the right away to the 2012 Honda Accord that was traveling west on Ruffin Rd. causing a collision.

The driver of the Trail Blazer was not wearing a seat belt and was killed due to the crash and the driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

No charges will be filed due to this crash.