COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed following a crash on I-95 in Colleton County on Thursday morning.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said both a 2018 Jeep SUV and 2020 Chevrolet SUV were traveling south on I-95 when they collided near mile marker 68 around 10:30 a.m.

Both vehicles ran off the right side of the road and struck trees.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital for treatment – a passenger was not injured.

Trooper Pye said the driver of the Chevrolet was killed in the crash.