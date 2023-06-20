COLLETON COUNTY, S.C . (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday night at an intersection along Augusta Highway.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy SUV was traveling south on Augusta Highway and a Ford Sedan was traveling north on Round O Road when the two units collided at the intersection.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m.

Reports say both occupants of the SUV were transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford Sedan died from his injuries.

SCHP is investigating.