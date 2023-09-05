COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating after EMS airlifted a driver following a crash Sunday on I-95.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a car traveling north on I-95 left the roadway at a high speed, entered a wooded median, struck a tree, and overturned around 7:16 p.m.

The crash left the driver trapped in the wreckage.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Several passing motorists stopped to assist but could not access the crash victim.

CCFR arrived to find the vehicle lying on its passenger side covered in foliage.

Firefighter paramedics entered the car through the broken rear window and began treating the patient. Fire crews removed the roof of the car to safely remove the driver.

The driver was the only occupant and was airlifted to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

