WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at an apartment complex near Walterboro.

The incident happened Sunday around 8:00 p.m. at the Hillcrest Apartments off Sniders Highway.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said at least one apartment unit in building “B” was struck by several rounds. An individual suffered what emergency crews said appeared to be a “glancing hit to the head.”

The man was initially treated at the scene. “Due to the armed suspects still being at large in the area, the patient was transported from the scene by Fire-Rescue Medic 1 to Colleton Medical Center,” officials said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and searched the area for a suspect for several hours.

Authorities have not released a suspect description or said if any arrests were made.