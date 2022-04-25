COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly rollover crash involving ejection.

According to troopers, one person is dead after a vehicle veered right, off the roadway and overturned Sunday afternoon in Colleton County.

The victim with seated in the backseat of a Silverado truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was traveling west on Ruffin Road at the time of the crash.

The driver and front-seat passenger were not injured, however, another backseat occupant was ejected, along with the decedent, and suffered life-threatening injuries.

That occupant was airlifted to MUSC.

An investigation by SCHP is underway.