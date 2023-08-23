COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says one person is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike early Wednesday morning on Secondary 41.

According to SCHP, a dirt bike was traveling at a low speed on Secondary 41 at 2:02 a.m. when it was struck by a Honda van.

Both vehicles were traveling east near Cooks Hill Road, seven miles east of Walterboro.

Reports say the driver of the dirt bike suffered deadly injuries and will be identified by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

The Honda driver was not injured in the wreck.

SCHP is investigating.