COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was sent to the hospital following a crash that happened along Highway 17.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said a Chevrolet Impala lost control before flipping “several times,” landing into a ditch and catching fire.

The vehicle had hit three other vehicles before fleeing on Charleston Highway.

As deputies responded to the area, more callers reported the vehicle headed down the highway at a high rate of speed before crashing.

The two front occupants were not wearing seatbelts and a small child was improperly fastened, however, crews said that all occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

One of the occupants, a pregnant woman, “complained of multiple complaints.”

Bystanders helped the woman before first responders arrived while the child and other occupant suffered no injuries.

Firefighters put out the vehicle on fire, and all occupants were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.