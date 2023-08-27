COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a woman was transported for treatment after a mobile home fire in Colleton County Thursday evening.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a structure fire on Stokes Road at 5:18 p.m. Thursday.

CCFR arrived to find active flames extending above a double-wide mobile home. The fire had spread through the ceiling and to the opposite end of the mobile home.

Reports say a new metal roof was installed over an old shingle roof. This allowed the fire to burn between the two roofs and hampered response efforts.

Crews knocked down the flames and remained on the scene for five hours.

An adult female was transported to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.