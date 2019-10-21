10-year-old girl suffers severe burns in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 10-year-old girl received severe burns after a pot of boiling water spilled on her in the kitchen of her home on Dragonfly Lane.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue units responded to her home and treated her on Sunday, October 20 at 7:19 PM.

Crews requested for a medical helicopter and then transported her to Bells Elementary School to meet with the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter.

Paramedics said the girl was transferred to the helicopter with no issues.

The girl was then flown to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

