COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was shot twice in her bed early Friday morning in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported drive-by shooting at a home on Hill Street at 1:39 a.m. Friday.

Reports say deputies were investigating a similar incident nearby when they heard gunshots and ran toward the scene.

Multiple rounds were fired into an occupied residence.

Credit: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Two rounds struck an 11-year-old girl who was in bed.

The girl received a wound to the head and one to the hand.

A deputy provided aid to the child and remained with her until Firefighter-Paramedics arrived. Paramedics controlled the bleeding at the scene, then transported to Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center at MUSC via helicopter.

Other young children were also in the home but were not injured.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Walterboro Police Department, and CCFR responded to the scene. WPD is investigating.