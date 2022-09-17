COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m.

At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into the gas pumps. They said the driver was critically injured by gunfire.

Evidence revealed that a Honda and Dodge truck were shooting at each other.

The Dodge truck fled the scene and the two additional occupants of the crashed Honda fled on foot, leaving behind the wounded driver.

“During the initial investigation, deputies responded to a local neighborhood for further reports of gunfire – there were no injuries at this location; however, detectives confirmed both incidents are connected,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said within hours detectives arrested the driver of the Dodge truck, 21-year-old Brandon Brown, who faces an attempted murder charge.

Nikale Aiken, 19, was also arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Both are currently held at the Colleton County Detention Center, awaiting their bond hearing.

Detectives also recovered two guns from Aiken that are believed to have been used in the shootings. They are investigating both incidents and anticipate additional charges and arrests.