2 children suffered minor injuries after SUV backed into Walterboro home early Tuesday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Two children suffered minor injuries after an SUV backed into the wall of a bedroom where they were sleeping early Tuesday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, a Ford Expedition backed into the residence on McTeer Street around 7:30 a.m.

Crews said about half of the vehicle was inside the room when they arrived on scene.

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Two children were asleep inside the room that was struck. Crews said both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. However, at the mother’s request, both children were transported to Colleton Medical Center for further treatment along with a third child.

The driver of the SUV only received minor injuries and declined being treated at the hospital.

Walterboro Police are investigating the incident.