2 Cottageville Elementary School employees test positive for COVID-19; close contacts quarantining

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two employees of Cottageville Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to district spokesman Sean Gruber.

The employees have not been at the school since Friday, October 16th, and the rooms where they work have been deep cleaned.

Gruber said the rooms are not currently being used by any other students or employees.

As of Friday, none of the students or employees that were identified as close-contacts have tested positive for COVID-19; however, they are in quarantine according to the district’s COVID-19 case protocols.

“Colleton County School District continues to put tools in place in our schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Gruber. “Six-thousand plexiglass desk partitions will be placed in blended learning classrooms across the district over the next few weeks.”

He went on to say schools are cleaned daily and comprehensively disinfected every Wednesday, mask-wearing is mandated for anyone on district properties and social distancing is enforced.