2 dead, 1 injured in Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are dead following a murder-suicide in Colleton County.

Deputies say it happened at a residence on White Hall Road on Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the residence and observed three individuals sustaining at least one gunshot wound.

Two of the individuals died from their injuries.

Deputies say the third sustained severe injuries and was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. Their condition is not known.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were provided.

