COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday in Colleton County.

SCHP reports the crash happened around 5:05 p.m. on Ritter Road near Tall Tree Lane.

According to troopers, the driver of a Toyota Camry headed north on Ritter Road, veered left of the roadway, and hit a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Both motorists died on the scene.

The identity of the drivers has not been released at this time.

SCHP is investigating the crash.