COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m.

Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash.

Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in a ditch. Two victims were treated at the scene and taken to area hospitals.

The crash blocked the road for two hours.