COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly high-speed crash that happened Saturday in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the single-car crash at the 1200 block of Jonesville Avenue.

The car reportedly flipped over and one occupant was ejected after losing control after leaving a curve.

“The Shelby Mustang entered the ditch, suffered heavy damage, and was found on the driver’s side,” officials said.

The ejected occupant, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead by crews.

Another victim was “semi-conscious” after receiving traumatic injuries and was flown to the Trident Medical Center.

A third victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.]