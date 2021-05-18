2 injured after altercation leads to stabbing in Cottageville

Colleton County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colleton County Fire Rescue

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after two men were stabbed during an altercation last week in Cottageville.

Firefighter-paramedics with Colleton County Fire Rescue located two men, one with a stab wound to the chest and another with several minor lacerations to the chest, last Thursday evening on Gatch Lane.

One of the men was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment. The other was taken to Colleton Medical Center – both were in stable condition, officials say.

The Cottageville Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!