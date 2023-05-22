COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were injured after their ATVs collided during a festival in the Johnsville community on Saturday evening.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Johnsville Road and Rushton Lane.

While en route, emergency crews were met about two miles from the incident location by a vehicle that was carrying an injured female.

Firefighter paramedics began treating the woman the at scene, but a helicopter was requested to take her to a hospital. Her extent of injuries is unclear.

Meanwhile, an additional medical unit was flagged down by bystanders near the Johnsville baseball field. Officials said bystanders carried an injured male to the ambulance.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.