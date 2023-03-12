WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to a fire that injured two at a Walterboro apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the two-story apartment fire at Hillcrest Apartments happened around 4:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building and heavy fire conditions.

One resident was evacuated from a first-floor apartment.

An adult female resident was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A firefighter with the City of Walterboro was transported to Colleton Medical Center with a leg injury. He is in stable condition.

Several residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the City of Walterboro.