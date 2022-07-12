COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision that happened Sunday in Colleton County, officials said.

The crash happened during a thunderstorm Sunday, just after 6:20 p.m., along SC-64 (Charleston Highway) when a VW minivan traveling at a high rate of speed hit a Honda SUV while turning a curve.

Two-off duty fire-rescue crew members who noticed the crash called 911 and proceeded to help the injured parties along with other bystanders.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and Charleston Highway was shut down in both directions for three hours, fire-rescue officials said.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene after being entrapped.

In the minivan were two small children who were critically injured in the crash, treated at the scene, and taken to the trauma center at MUSC.

A passenger in the Honda was also taken to MUSC.

Officials said there were also two dogs in the Honda and one in the minivan who were all injured.

Colleton County Animal Services responded to transport the injured dogs.