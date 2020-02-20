2 killed in crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a crash in Colleton County.

Troopers say a car ran off Highway 303 near Waters Court on Wednesday night.

They say the driver overcorrected, lost control, and then hit another car head-on.

Both drivers were killed.

Officials say neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Passengers of both vehicles were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. There is no word on their condition.