2 people, 2 dogs found dead after early morning fire in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C (WCBD) – Two people and two dogs were killed in a mobile home fire early Monday morning Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of Edgewood Street just before 8:00 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Walterboro.

Once at the scene, crews observed a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke.

Neighbors reported that the residence was normally occupied by two individuals who were unaccounted for once the fire was noticed, according to a media release.

Colleton County Fire Rescue crews forced entry into the burning home and quickly brought the fire under control.

Two people were found deceased during suppression efforts. The name of the victim’s will be released by the Colleton County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say two dogs also died as a result of the fire. They were buried at the scene by firefighters.

Crews stated that the fire appeared to have been electrical. They said the home suffered substantial damage.