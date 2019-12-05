2 rushed to Trident Hospital with multiple traumatic injuries following ATV crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were rushed to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center with serious injuries following an ATV crash in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, two adults were on a four-wheeled ATV when it flipped over, ejecting both the driver and a passenger late Tuesday evening in a wooded area off Jefferies Highway near Zeke Road.

An off-duty Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief, who lives in the area, responded to assist and found the people off the roadway in the woods.

The chief initially had trouble locating them along the dark highway, but a female patient used the flashlight on her cell phone to signal him to their location.

An adult male was critically injured with multiple traumatic injuries and a near amputation of one of his legs. The other patient had placed a makeshift tourniquet on the leg which helped to slow the bleeding.

Firefighter-Paramedics placed two additional tourniquets on the leg to stop the bleeding. He was airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Hospital.

The adult female also suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was transported to Trident Hospital by a fire-rescue medic vehicle.