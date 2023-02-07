COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County.

A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned.

“The motor was ejected from the vehicle and struck a southbound Ford Expedition causing extensive damage to the Ford,” officials said. “A third vehicle was also involved but received only minor damage.”

Firefighter paramedics arrived and began treating the two occupants of the Jeep. Officials say the driver suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

“Both were treated at the scene, then transported emergent by Medic 13 to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston,” officials said.

Photos courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Meanwhile, several people in the Expedition were treated at the scene but did not need ambulance transportation.

I-95 was down to one lane for about two hours, which caused traffic to back up for several miles.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.