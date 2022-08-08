COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured in an ejection crash that happened on SC-64 Saturday morning.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened along the 14500 block of Bells Highway, just after 8 a.m.

A Toyota SUV veered off the road, struck a culvert, and went airborne before hitting another culvert and flipping multiple times.

“The unrestrained driver and passenger were both ejected from the vehicle,” fire-rescue officials said.

One male occupant was found about 30 feet away from the car and the other ejected occupant was found with the vehicle landing upright, on top of her leaving her entrapped.

Both suffered multiple traumatic injuries, officials said.

There was also a two-month-old infant, fastened in a safety seat, found in stable condition.

The two adult patients were flown to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The infant was also transported to MUSC via fire-rescue unit.

Officials say the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.