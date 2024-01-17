WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two teenagers injured early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a mobile home on Able Street just before 2:30 a.m. where they discovered the residence had been shot multiple times.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said two males, a 14 and 16-year-old, were indoors at the time of the shooting and were struck in the legs by rounds that entered the home.

Neither of the teens suffered a life-threatening injury, fire rescue officials said. They were both treated at home and then taken to Colleton Medical Center for additional treatment.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.