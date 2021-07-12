2 truckers, dogs rescued from overturned tractor-trailer in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men and two dogs were rescued after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 in Colleton County Friday afternoon.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the truck, which was carrying frozen chicken, left the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned near mile marker 55.

Two truckers and two small dogs were trapped inside the cab.

“The box style trailer was carrying frozen chicken,” fire rescue officials said. “A portion of the load spilled into the Jones Swamp Creek and swamp which runs adjacent to the Interstate, after one side and the roof of the trailer failed.”

Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were able to climb out of the cab and walk to an ambulance. Firefighters then entered the cab and rescued the two dogs.

The animals were evaluated at the scene and did not appear to be injured. All four were taken to Colleton Medical Center.

Southbound traffic on I-95 was backed up for several miles and caused delays most of the day while crews worked to clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.