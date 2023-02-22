Emergency crews respond to shooting at Waffle House in Walterboro | Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Waffle House shooting in Colleton County.

Charles Breland, 18, was taken into custody on Tuesday for his role in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning at the Waffle House on Bells Highway, according to the Walterboro Police Department.

He is being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordin Glover earlier in the week. Glover is also facing a murder charge in the deadly shooting.

Emergency crews responded to the Waffle House just before 2:00 a.m. where they found an adult male lying near the doorway inside the restaurant.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said he was suffering from multiple wounds and not breathing. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.