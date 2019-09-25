3 Colleton County High School students suspended after drugs & handgun found in vehicle

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Three Colleton County High School students were suspended Wednesday morning after drugs and a handgun was found inside one of the student’s vehicles.

According to CCSD spokesman Sean Gruber, the three students were addressed for “smelling strongly of marijuana” immediately after entering the school building.

Gruber said the investigation led a school administrator to conduct a search of the vehicle that was driven by one of the students.

A small quantity of marijuana and a handgun were located during that search.

Gruber stated the student who drove the vehicle to school was charged by law enforcement. All three students have been suspended and will be disciplined in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our greatest priority, and the Colleton County School District takes these incidents very seriously,” he said in a press release. “This was an isolated incident, and there is no evidence that the students brought drugs or a weapon with them into the high school. There was no disruption to the instructional day as a result of this incident.”