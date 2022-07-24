COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were killed and several others injured during a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colleton County earlier Sunday.

Colleton County Fire Chief Barry McRoy said fire-rescue crews responded to the crash near mile marker 53 around 4:45 p.m.

Five cars and a small bus were involved in the collision; two of the involved vehicles caught fire.

According to Chief McRoy, three people – who appeared to be a male, female and teenager – were trapped inside one of the vehicles. All three died at the scene.

Seven others were taken to area hospitals. Chief McRoy said six were taken by ambulance while another was airlifted to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for several hours and reopened around 10:30 p.m.