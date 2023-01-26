WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve.

“The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway culvert causing the car to flip over.”

An unrestrained female passenger was ejected in the crash as well.

Fire-rescue ambulances found the female in the roadway suffering from multiple traumatic injuries, including head and facial trauma, officials said.

She was treated quickly and transported to an area hospital before being flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center.

A male passenger was also traumatically injured and transported to Trident Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was restrained and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Colleton County Medical Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.