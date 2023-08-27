COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A resident suffered a second-degree burn, and two firefighters were injured after a grease fire broke out at a Colleton County home on Thursday.

According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), crews responded to a reported grease fire at a house fire on Barracada Road Thursday at 2:04 p.m.

CCFR arrived to find a double-wide mobile home 70% involved in flames and a collapsed roof.

Photo: Colleton County Fire-Rescue

A 38-year-old male was in the yard and suffered non-life-threatening second degree burns to his hand. Firefighter-Paramedics treated him at the scene and transported him to Colleton Medical Center.

The occupant said he was cooking when a grease fire occurred on the stove. He told CCFR that he attempted to move the burning pan outside when he was burned and dropped the burning grease on the floor.

Two firefighters were also injured during the incident.

Reports say first responders dealt with extreme heat at the scene, as afternoon temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.

One firefighter was transported to Colleton Medical Center and later released. The other was treated at the scene.

CCPF reminds the people that grease fire can be contained by covering the pan with a metal lid to smother the flames.

Officials say water should never be applied to a grease fire. “This can cause a violent reaction between the hot grease and cold water, quickly spreading the fire,” CCFR said.

“Due to the dangers of moving hot grease, it is not recommended to move the burning pan outside.”

CCFR is investigating.