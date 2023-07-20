COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three teenagers were seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on Augusta Highway.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle high-speed crash happened on SC Highway 61 near Missiontown Road around 10:13 p.m.

Firefighter-Paramedics said a Kia Soul was found in the woods, against a tree, with heavy front-end damage.

Two unrestrained 15-year-olds suffered multiple traumatic injuries and were taken to the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.

An 18-year-old driver also suffered injuries and was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center.

Colleton County Fire Rescue Colleton County Fire Rescue

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.