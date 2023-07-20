COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three teenagers were seriously injured in a Tuesday night crash on Augusta Highway.
Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle high-speed crash happened on SC Highway 61 near Missiontown Road around 10:13 p.m.
Firefighter-Paramedics said a Kia Soul was found in the woods, against a tree, with heavy front-end damage.
Two unrestrained 15-year-olds suffered multiple traumatic injuries and were taken to the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.
An 18-year-old driver also suffered injuries and was taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.