COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The three-year-old daughter of a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office detective died following a Saturday morning crash.

Officials said the detective and his family, including the child, were involved in a single-car crash around 11:30 a.m. on Round O Road.

The detective’s county-issued SUV ran off the road and crashed into a tree. The child was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment, where she was pronounced dead due to the severity of her injuries.

The detective, his wife, and another child were taken to MUSC for the treatment of severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The detective, Sgt. David Greene, was off-duty at the time.

“The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing policies per standard procedure,” officials said in a Tuesday afternoon statement.