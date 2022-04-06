COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured after a rollover crash on Maple Ridge Road.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the accident happened Monday afternoon around 1:50 p.m.

A vehicle was headed south on Maple Ridge Road before veering left of the roadway at a curve, hiting two trees and rolling over.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

CCFR said that occupant was unrestrained and suffered traumatic injuries before being found laying on the ground outside of the vehicle.

The victim was stabilized at the scene before being flown to Trident Medical Center’s Trauma Center in North Charleston.

An addition fire-rescue ambulance transported the other three victims, including child, to Colleton Medical Center, all in stable condition.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.