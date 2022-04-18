COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash between two vehicles at a Colleton County intersection.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a Nissan Altima collided with a Dodge pickup at the intersection of Sidneys Road and Round O Road. The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to roll over on its side.

Two adults and three children were treated at the scene before being taken to local hospitals.

A 13-year-old passenger in the pickup truck received head injuries. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He received multiple traumatic injuries.

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Both vehicles received significant damage.

The Sidneys Crossroads intersections remained closed for 50 minutes.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.