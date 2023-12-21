COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 Wednesday evening.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said two vehicles were traveling southbound near mile marker 42 when they collided in a construction zone shortly before 8:30 p.m.

After colliding, a Jeep went into the median while a Sebring convertible drove down an embankment and crashed into a tree.

“The Sebring received heavy damage to the exterior and interior of the vehicle. Both adult occupants suffered multiple injuries,” said officials.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

The two occupants from the Sebring were taken to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Meanwhile, the other four injured were taken to Colleton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.