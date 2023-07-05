COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Colleton County Medical Center, The Blood Connection’s mobile blood drive will be in Walterboro Thursday with a special reward for donors.

The Blood Connection says all donors will receive a $40 gift card plus a $20 charitable donation towards the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The drive is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Colleton County Medical Center located at 501 Robertson Blvd.

Individuals interested in donating can make an appointment online through The Blood Connection.