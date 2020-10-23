6K plexiglass desk dividers delivered to Colleton County School District

COLLETON CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced the delivery of 6,000 plexiglass desk partitions to be distributed throughout schools.

The partitions were provided by the SC Department of Education.

CCSD plans to put many of the partitions in classrooms over the next few weeks, keeping some in storage to be used when full in-person learning resumes.

Other prevention strategies implemented by CCSD include mask wearing, daily cleanings, and weekly disinfections.

