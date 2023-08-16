COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven people were injured Monday afternoon when a van overturned in the southbound lanes of I-95.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 49.

“It appeared the southbound van dropped off of the roadway and overcorrected causing the vehicle to flip on its side,” said officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

All seven people inside the van suffered various injuries. Victims were initially treated at the scene before being taken to Colleton Medical Center.

Photo courtesy Colleton County Fire Rescue

Traffic was backed up for several miles while the road was shut down following the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.