COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 70-year-old woman was injured in a late afternoon mobile home fire in Smoaks on Christmas Day.

Crews responded to Strickland Farm Road just after 6:00 p.m. after receiving multiple emergency calls from the woman inside, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the single-wide mobile home and the exterior was about 50 percent involved. According to CCFR, the inside of the residence had heavy damage and most personal belongings were lost.

Firefighters found an injured woman along with two dogs, two rabbits, a pig, and a horse. The animals were safely rescued and the woman was airlifted to the hospital with burns, officials said.

Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

CCFR said the fire is believed to have been caused by a space heater that set nearby towels on fire.

Colleton Fire units were on the scene for almost four hours and the Red Cross is assisting the victim.