71-year-old woman received burns to her face, airway after smoking while on home oxygen

RUFFIN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 71-year-old Colleton County woman was airlifted to the Burn Center in Augusta with burns to her face and airway after smoking while on home oxygen.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to a residence on Bells Highway just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a patient who was suffering from burns.

Fire rescue crews say the woman was having difficulty breathing when they arrived, and they observed burns to her face.

The woman told emergency crews that she had been smoking while on home oxygen and the fire ignited burning her face.

Crews performed advanced airway care to secure her airway and requested a medical helicopter to fly her to the Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia for treatment.

“This is the second incidence where a patient received facial and airway burns as a result of smoking while on home oxygen within the last couple of months in Colleton County,” said officials with CCFR. “Smoking around medical oxygen is a dangerous practice. Residents are advised to avoid smoking, but should never have flammable items such as cigarettes near home oxygen devices, cannulas, tanks or oxygen generators due to the explosion hazard.”

There is no word on the woman’s condition.