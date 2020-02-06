911 calls released in hunting accident that killed man and his 9-year-old daughter

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – 911 calls have been released from a hunting accident that claimed the life of a Colleton County man and his 9-year-old daughter.

Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter, Lauren, were shot in a wooded area near Barracuda Road on New Year’s Day.

They were moving deer with a group when they were tragically mistaken for the animals.

CALLER: Oh my God, I need help. I think I shot somebody. DISPATCH: Okay, what’s the address? CALLER: Oh God, I don’t know. We’re in the woods DISPATCH: Okay, is it a man or a woman? CALLER: It’s a man and his daughter. DISPATCH: Was his daughter shot also? CALLER: That’s what he said. Nobody’s moving. DISPATCH: Two people were shot? CALLER: Yeah, we’re a long way in the woods. That’s why I’m trying to get out now before my phone dies.

So far, no charges have been filed in their deaths.