COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School District (CCSO) on Tuesday named Adam Kinloch the new varsity head football coach at Colleton County High School.

Kinloch graduated from Colleton County High School in 2007, where he played on the football team for four years.

His father, Greg Kinsey, also coached for Colleton County High School as well as Walterboro High School.

Kinloch previously served as assistant head football coach and offensive coordinator at Whale Branch Early College High School.

He is also a school counselor and holds a Masters in Education from South Carolina State University. Kinloch is working on a Masters of Art in Teaching from The Citadel.

“I’ve prepared for this journey all of my life,” Kinloch said. “I’m ready to come home and give back to so many who gave to me.”